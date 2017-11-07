Court upholds Small convictons, remands case for sentence

— A state appeals court has upheld the murder, rape and burglary convictions of Kelly Eugene Small, but remanded his case to Okanogan County Superior Court to amend his burglary sentence and potentially reconsider his legal financial obligations.

Small appealed his 2012 convictions for aggravated first-degree murder, first-degree rape and first-degree burglary, primarily challenging the jury selection process and the sufficiency of evidence of premeditation...