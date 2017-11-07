ELECTION: Short, Maycumber cruise to early wins

Incumbents fared well in initial general election returns Monday night with most looking to retain their seats. We'll continue to update this story as we compile votes from the races, including several multi-county ones.

LEGISLATIVE RACES

Sen. Shelly Short, R-Addy, looks to have taken an early and decisive lead in her race against challenger Karen Hardy, D-Valley. Short leads with 17,009 votes (68.33 percent) to 7,882 (31.67 percent) in the district. She received 72.91 and 69.54% percent of the votes counted in Okanogan and Ferry counties respectively.

Rep. Jacquelin Maycumber, R-Republic, also had a substantial lead in her race against challenger Susan Swanson, D-Omak. Maycumber leads with 16,736 votes (67.47 percent) to 8,069 (32.53 percent). She received 72.48 and 70.38 percent of the votes counted in Okanogan and Ferry counties respectively.

CONTESTED LOCAL RACES

CITY OF BREWSTER

Council Pos. 2

Ramiro Villagrana leads Emmanuel Hurtado with 51.43% of the vote, but the two candidates are only separated by 2 votes (36-34).

TOWN OF CONCONULLY

Council Pos. 1

Christene Scott leads Andrew Denham, 28-12, in their race.

CITY OF OKANOGAN

Mayor

Jon K. Culp has a commanding lead over Chuck Williams with 75.42 percent of the votes cast (181-59).

TOWN OF REPUBLIC

Councilperson #4

Marty Rugo has strong lead over Wade Culp, 187 to 59.

Councilperson #5

Jim Burnside has a strong lead over Jaina Bledsoe, 210 (76.64 percent) to 64 (23.36%)

CITY OF TONASKET

Mayor

Dennis G. Brown is leading against incumbent Patrick D. Plumb after the first day of counting with 69.12 percent of votes counted (47-21).

TOWN OF WINTHROP

Mayor

Sally Ranzau leads Bob DeHart with 57.61 percent of the votes (53-39).

Council Pos. 1

Kirsten Vanderhalf leads Anne Acheson with 68.24 percent (58-27)

HOSPITAL DISTRICTS

DISTRICT 4 (NVH)

Commissioner District 2

Clarice Nelson

Jerry Bradley has a solid lead in his race against Clarice Nelson. Bradley leads with 60.94 percent of votes counted (610-391).

Commissioner District 4 At Large

Jean Pfeifer leads in her race against Helen Casey with 57.22 percent of the vote (614-459).

Commissioner District 5 At Large

Adam Tibbs leads Matthew(Matt) Alexander with 52.25 percent of votes cast (523-478).

SCHOOL DISTRICTS

OKANOGAN SCHOOL 105

Director District 2

Rae Jean Kelley leads Jane A. Cline with 63.14% percent (322-188).

BREWSTER SCHOOL 111-203J

Director District 3

Clark Cooper is leading Maria A Maldonado with 53.52 percent of votes counted, but the lead is only 18 votes (137-119)

GRAND COULEE DAM SCHOOL 301-304J

SCHOOL DIRECTOR #1

Carla B. Marconi leads Tammy James-Pino with 52.38 percent (286-260).

SCHOOL DIRECTOR #5

Richard Black leads Kelly N. Steffens with 52.78 percent (306-263).

METHOW VALLEY SCHOOL 350

Director District 4 At Large

Gary L. Marchbank leads Paul D. Budrow with 54.52 percent (458-382).

TONASKET SCHOOL 404

Director District 1

Sharron M. Cox leads Kent Clark with 58.57 percent (352-249).

Director District 2

Clint Duchow leads Jeff Yeckel with 50.5 percent, but the two candidates are only separated by 6 votes (304-298).

Director District 4

Ernesto Cerrillo leads Allen Godwin with 63.08 percent (393-230).

PROPOSITIONS/BONDS/LEVIES

OKANOGAN COUNTY Proposition No 1 Okanogan County Sales Tax for Juvenile Detention Facilities and Jails

After first count, it would appear Okanogan County voters are in favor of a one-tenth of one percent increase on sales taxes to fund juvenile justice in the county, yet Yes and No are only separated by 614 votes. Yes leads with 57.24 percent.

REPUBLIC SCHOOL 309

Bonds to Construct and Remodel School Facilities

Proposition 1

The request to build and improve current school facilities is being soundly rejected with 60.42 percent against (655-429).

SCHOOL DISTRICT 70

Replacement Maintenance and Operation Levy

Proposition 1

In Ferry County, 54.07% were against the funding request.

SCHOOL DISTRICT 212

CAPITAL LEVY FOR IMPROVEMENTS TO KETTLE FALLS ATHLETIC COMPLEX AND OTHER SCHOOL FACILITIES

PROPOSITION 1

The request is being defeated with 54.5 percent of voters against the proposal (660-551), including 56.5 percent of voters in Ferry County disapproving.

SCHOOL DISTRICT 309

Bonds to Construct and Remodel School Facilities

Proposition 1

The race appears to be going down in defeat. In Ferry County, 60.78% of voters (651) chose to reject the request.

ADVISORY MEASURES

Advisory votes are non-binding.

Advisory Vote No. 16

Engrossed Substitute House Bill 1597

Voters are overwhelmingly advising repeal with 57.27 percent against (505,255 to 376,922)

Advisory Vote No. 17

Engrossed House Bill 2163

Again, voters overwhelmingly voted to suggest a repeal with 64.88 percent against (571,985 to 309,581)

Advisory Vote No. 18

Engrossed House Bill 2242

Yet again, voters suggested repealing with 61.99 percent suggesting repeal (549,971 to 337,257).