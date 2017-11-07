Forest offers Christmas tree permits

Christmas tree permits are on sale through the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.
Each permit allows a family to cut one tree, with a tree height limit of 15 feet, or dig a small, live transplant tree...
