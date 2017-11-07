Pateros chamber elections under way

— Voting will run through November, with new Pateros Chamber of Commerce officers being announced in early December.

Candidates include Libby Harrison, president; Joni Parks, secretary, and John Roberts, Leigh Anne Barth and Jeanette Palmer, board members. Nominees are sought for vice president and treasurer.

In other business:

-A holiday shop will be from 1-4 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Central Building. Tables are available. Adult beverages and food will be served.

-Santa will be at the Central Building around 3 p.m. Dec. 3. Children’s activities are planned.

-The winter gala fundraiser will be Jan. 29 at the Central Building. The event includes a cocktail meet and greet, silent auction, dessert auction and live music. Child care will be provided.

-The new “Welcome to Pateros” sign is nearly done. The old one was destroyed in the 2014 Carlton Complex fire.

-Business after hours will be at 6 p.m. Dec. 7 at Howard’s on the River.

-Work on the city wells continues, although the city is waiting on $2.7 million from the state. The money is tied up in the capital budget, which the Legislature did not pass.

-The New Old-Time Chautauqua is planned June 21-23. It will include workshops, a potluck and movie at Alta Lake State Park, a parade through town and an evening show.

-A holiday bazaar will be Nov. 18 at the Brewster school.

-Pateros Ski School is having a tree sale. Orders are due by Dec. 1 by contacting Shane Scroggie.

-Brewster’s Christmas celebration will be Dec. 16. Donations of gifts and toys are sought. More information is available from the Boys & Girls Club, 509-689-1192.

-Pateros Methodist Church offers a food bank and will accept donations of non-perishable food. Donors are asked to call ahead at 509-923-2591.