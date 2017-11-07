Piechalski throws for four touchdowns for Pateros football

Photo by Al Camp
Dan Rossman (24) of Pateros finds himself surrounded by Columbia (Hunters) tacklers Daniel Wines (81), Austin Cook (00) and Solomon Christian (4) during game Nov. 3 at Pateros.
PATEROS — Jeremy Piechalski threw for four touchdowns, including two to Kobe Thrixton, while Dan Rossman ran for two more scores in leading Pateros to a 44-0 win over Columbia at Hunters on a chilly night Nov. 3....
