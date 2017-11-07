Breaking News

ELECTION: Short, Maycumber cruise to early wins November 7, 2017

North Cascades Highway reopens this morning November 7, 2017

0

Three new troopers assigned to Okanogan detachment

As of Tuesday, November 7, 2017

WENATCHEE — Three newly minted Washington State Patrol troopers have joined the agency’s Okanogan detachment.

Brandon Destito, Everett; Kelvin Fox, Covington, and Kevin Highfield, Silverdale, have been assigned to the Okanogan office.

They were among 39 recruits who graduated Nov. 2 from the 108th Trooper Basic Training Class. Troopers complete more than 1,000 hours of training to join Washington’s top law enforcement organization.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment