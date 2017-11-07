Three new troopers assigned to Okanogan detachment

— Three newly minted Washington State Patrol troopers have joined the agency’s Okanogan detachment.

Brandon Destito, Everett; Kelvin Fox, Covington, and Kevin Highfield, Silverdale, have been assigned to the Okanogan office.

They were among 39 recruits who graduated Nov. 2 from the 108th Trooper Basic Training Class. Troopers complete more than 1,000 hours of training to join Washington’s top law enforcement organization.