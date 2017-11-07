Winds contribute to Omak, Okanogan outages

OKANOGAN — High winds Thursday night and Friday morning, Nov. 2-3, contributed to a pair of outages that knocked out power to more than 1,100 Okanogan County Public Utility District customers....
ELECTION: Short, Maycumber cruise to early wins November 7, 2017
North Cascades Highway reopens this morning November 7, 2017
OKANOGAN — High winds Thursday night and Friday morning, Nov. 2-3, contributed to a pair of outages that knocked out power to more than 1,100 Okanogan County Public Utility District customers....
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment