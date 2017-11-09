810 (2017-305 Nov. 8) CITY OF OKANOGAN REQUEST FOR STATEMENTS OF QUALIFICATIONS: ENGINEERING SERVICES

(2017-305 Nov. 8)
CITY OF OKANOGAN REQUEST FOR STATEMENTS OF QUALIFICATIONS:
ENGINEERING SERVICES
The City of Okanogan is requesting statements of qualifications from professional engineering firms to provide municipal engineering services and architectural design related to water, wastewater, streets, sidewalks, storm drainage systems, airports and other city owned facilities...
