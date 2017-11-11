0

Brewster soccer advances to state Final Four

Ivette Sanchez of Brewster sends a shot off Crosspoint Academy's Hailey Knott during state quarterfinal match Nov. 11 in Brewster. The Bears won 2-0 and advanced to the Final Four state 1B/2B tournament that opens Nov. 17 in Sumner.

Photo by Al Camp


By Al Camp

As of Saturday, November 11, 2017

BREWSTER — Brewster’s Yalina Vargas and Marlisa Garcia each scored a goal to lift the Bears to a 2-0 win over Crosspoint Academy in the state 1B/2B quarterfinals Nov. 11....

