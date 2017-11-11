Brewster soccer advances to state Final Four

Photo by Al Camp
Ivette Sanchez of Brewster sends a shot off Crosspoint Academy's Hailey Knott during state quarterfinal match Nov. 11 in Brewster. The Bears won 2-0 and advanced to the Final Four state 1B/2B tournament that opens Nov. 17 in Sumner.
BREWSTER — Brewster’s Yalina Vargas and Marlisa Garcia each scored a goal to lift the Bears to a 2-0 win over Crosspoint Academy in the state 1B/2B quarterfinals Nov. 11....
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment