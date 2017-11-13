820 (2017-320 Nov. 12, 15) SCHOOL BOARD APPOINTMENT NOTICE OF OPENING ON OMAK SCHOOL BOARD

(2017-320 Nov. 12, 15)
SCHOOL BOARD APPOINTMENT
NOTICE OF OPENING ON OMAK SCHOOL BOARD
The Omak School District #19 Board of Directors invite interested, qualified residents of the Omak School District #19, and who reside in Director #4 to apply to fill and expired term on the School Board, which ended in November 2017...
