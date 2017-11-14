0

Escamilla, LaDoux earn CTL cross country honors

Sophomore Gretta Scholz of Liberty Bell was the second girl to finish on the state-champion Mountain Lions' girls' team. Scholz also was named the No. 2 girls' runner in the Central Washington League.

JENNIE McGHAN/DAILY SUN NEWS


By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, November 14, 2017

CASHMERE — Israel Escamilla of Omak and Lexi LaDoux of Okanogan were the top Okanogan County cross country runners in recent Caribou Trail League voting.

photo

JENNIE McGHAN/DAILY SUN NEWS

Omak’s Andrick Carroll finishes run at state.

photo

JENNIE McGHAN/DAILY SUN NEWS

Okanogan’s Lexi LaDoux runs at state.

photo

JENNIE McGHAN/DAILY SUN NEWS

Tonasket’s Garrett Wilson takes a turn at the state cross country meet in Pasco.

Cashmere swept the CTL all-league cross country honors, with Evan Gambill, a senior, as the top boy and teammate Sydney Smith, a freshman, the top girl...

