Escamilla, LaDoux earn CTL cross country honors

JENNIE McGHAN/DAILY SUN NEWS
Sophomore Gretta Scholz of Liberty Bell was the second girl to finish on the state-champion Mountain Lions' girls' team. Scholz also was named the No. 2 girls' runner in the Central Washington League.
CASHMERE — Israel Escamilla of Omak and Lexi LaDoux of Okanogan were the top Okanogan County cross country runners in recent Caribou Trail League voting.
Cashmere swept the CTL all-league cross country honors, with Evan Gambill, a senior, as the top boy and teammate Sydney Smith, a freshman, the top girl...
