Former hospital CEO sues for records

OKANOGAN — Former North Valley Hospital CEO Michael Zwicker is suing Okanogan County Hospital District No. 4, doing business as North Valley Hospital, over its alleged failure to release records under the state Open Public Records Act....
OKANOGAN — Former North Valley Hospital CEO Michael Zwicker is suing Okanogan County Hospital District No. 4, doing business as North Valley Hospital, over its alleged failure to release records under the state Open Public Records Act....
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment