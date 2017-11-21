0

Garcia named CWL’s Player of the Year

From left are Maya Moses (4) of Okanogan and Wendy Huizer (19) and Giselle Arciniega (13) of Omak.

Photo by Al Camp


By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, November 21, 2017

BRIDGEPORT — Marlissa Garcia of Brewster was voted soccer’s Player of the Year in the Central Washington League.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Marlissa Garcia (1) of Brewster gets around Aaliya Delgado (10) of Mabton during a game this fall.

photo

BRAD SKIFF/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE

Bridgeport’s Lupe Cancino (left) works against a Manson player.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Lauren Ochoa of Liberty Bell was voted the top goalkeeper in the Central Washington League.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Jillyan Taylor of Okanogan (14) passes around Esme Vera of Chelan. Both were named to the CTL’s first team.

“We got four players on the first team,” said Brewster coach Alex Sanchez...

