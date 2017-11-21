0

Man charged with murder, arson in fatal fire

By Dee Camp

As of Tuesday, November 21, 2017

OKANOGAN — An Omak man is being held on $1 million bail with anticipated charges of first-degree aggravated murder and first-degree arson in the wake of a fatal house fire.

Jared Nathanael Fudge, 27, was arrested Friday morning, Nov...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment