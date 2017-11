KALISPELL, Mont. – North Cascades Bank parent company Glacier Bancorp Inc. directors have declared a quarterly dividend of 21 cents per share.

The company has declared 131 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 41 times. The dividend is payable Dec. 14 to owners of record on Dec. 5.

Locally, North Cascades bank has branches in Brewster, Grand Coulee, Okanogan, Omak and Twisp.