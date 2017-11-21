800 (2017-265 Nov. 22, 29) City of Omak Notice of Final 2018 Budget Public Hearing Omak City Council

(2017-265 Nov. 22, 29)
City of Omak
Notice of Final 2018 Budget Public Hearing
Omak City Council
Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Omak will conduct a final budget public hearing on the 2018 Budget on Monday, December 4, 2017, 7:00 PM, in the Council Chambers of Omak City Hall, located at 2 North Ash, Omak, WA...
