800 (2017-265 Nov. 22, 29) City of Omak Notice of Final 2018 Budget Public Hearing Omak City Council

City of Omak Notice of Final 2018 Budget Public Hearing Omak City Council

As of Tuesday, November 21, 2017

(2017-265 Nov. 22, 29)

City of Omak

Notice of Final 2018 Budget Public Hearing

Omak City Council

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Omak will conduct a final budget public hearing on the 2018 Budget on Monday, December 4, 2017, 7:00 PM, in the Council Chambers of Omak City Hall, located at 2 North Ash, Omak, WA...

