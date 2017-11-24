0

VIEW FROM THE SIDELINES: Willis twins shine in soccer

Erik Brucker, an Omak graduate, visited the famed Roger Bannister running track, also known as the Oxford University track, while he is teaching in England. Note the Whitworth Pirates T-shirt.

SUBMITTED PHOTO


Erik Brucker, an Omak graduate, visited the famed Roger Bannister running track, also known as the Oxford University track, while he is teaching in England. Note the Whitworth Pirates T-shirt.

By Al Camp

As of Friday, November 24, 2017

Loomis — LONGVIEW - Twin sisters Ashlynn and Kayla Willis of Tonasket made quite the splash for the Lower Columbia College soccer team at Longview this fall.

photo

LOWER COLUMBIA COLLEGE

Kayla Willis

photo

LOWER COLUMBIA COLLEGE

Ashlynn Willis

photo

EASTERN WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY

Ryan Nilles

Ashlynn Willis kicked the winning goal in a 1-0 victory over Pierce College that kept the Red Devils’ postseason hopes alive on Oct...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment