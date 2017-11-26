0

Tonasket's Leslie named 2B Coach of the Year

Tonasket coach Pam Leslie was voted CWL Coach of the Year.

Photo by Al Camp


By Al Camp

As of Sunday, November 26, 2017

TONASKET — Tonasket volleyball coach Pam Leslie was voted Coach of the Year in the Central Washington 2B League All-League.

photo

JACOB WAGNER/THE STAR

Sean Garvin of Lake Roosevelt was voted Player of the Year in the Central Washington 2B League.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Maret Miller (5) of Brewster, who was voted to Central Washington 2B League’s first team, goes up for a spike. Also pictured and on the first team are Karste Wright (2) and Brooklynne Boesel (4).

photo

Photo by Al Camp

First-team Hannah Hilderbrand puts up a block against Shannon Fahey (9) of Omak.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Taylon Pilkinton (7) of Tonasket, who was voted to the CWL first team, tries to spike the ball through the block of first-teamer Brooklynne Boesel (4) and HM Sammi Emigh (10) of Brewster.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Omak libero Rhylee Zachman (1) was named to the first team in the Caribou Trail League.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Sarah Poole (5) of Pateros serves.

Sean Garvin, a senior at Lake Roosevelt, was voted Player of the Year...

