Okanogan girls' basketball starts rebuilding process

Centaya Mendoza of Omak (right) and Jada Rasmussen of Okanogan will help anchor their teams this year in the Caribou Trail League.

Photo by Al Camp


By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, November 28, 2017

OKANOGAN — Okanogan graduated eight players from last year’s third-place state 1A girls’ basketball team while Omak returns four players who could push it to the playoffs.

Photo by Al Camp

Kendra Sachse of Okanogan will be a key player around which the Bulldogs will be rebuilding their team this year.

Photo by Al Camp

Maret Miller returns for Brewster.

Photo by Al Camp

Camille Wilson of Tonasket returns.

For the Bulldogs, many of the seniors earned a state trophy (two were state championships) each of the previous three years...

