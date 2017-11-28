Tonasket seeks second state mat crown

KRISTI DENISON/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE
A Tonasket wrestler gets instructions at last year’s state tournament in the Tacoma Dome. Dave Mitchell, who retired after 39 years, is at right. At center is incoming coach Cole Denison.
TONASKET — Defending state wrestling champion Tonasket may have changed names at the top, but incoming coach Cole Denison inherits a dream team that includes three defending state champions.
Dave Mitchell retired after 39 years as head coach on a high – his Tigers claimed the state championship in February...
