0

Tonasket seeks second state mat crown

A Tonasket wrestler gets instructions at last year’s state tournament in the Tacoma Dome. Dave Mitchell, who retired after 39 years, is at right. At center is incoming coach Cole Denison.

KRISTI DENISON/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE


A Tonasket wrestler gets instructions at last year’s state tournament in the Tacoma Dome. Dave Mitchell, who retired after 39 years, is at right. At center is incoming coach Cole Denison.

By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, November 28, 2017

TONASKET — Defending state wrestling champion Tonasket may have changed names at the top, but incoming coach Cole Denison inherits a dream team that includes three defending state champions.

photo

JENNIE McGHAN/DAILY SUN NEWS

Garrett Wilson of Tonasket competes at state wrestling last year.

photo

JENNIE McGHAN/DAILY SUN NEWS

Kaleb Horn, who is shown at state earlier this year, is back for Lake Roosevelt.

photo

Photo by Brock Hires

Chris Rivera of Tonasket, who would win a state championship as a freshman, takes on Rylee Heath of Okanogan. Both wrestlers return this season.

Dave Mitchell retired after 39 years as head coach on a high – his Tigers claimed the state championship in February...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment