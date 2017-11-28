Tonasket students collect food for Thanksgiving

TONASKET — Tonasket Elementary School students recently collected more than 2,200 pounds of food during their annual Thanksgiving food drive.
Fifth-graders collected 727 pounds to place first in the class competition...
