0

Football roundup: Trojans slip past Tonasket

Tonasket's Rycki Cruz, No. 14, dislodges ball from Manson's Joe Strecker. At left is Tonasket's Jesse Ramon, No. 43.

Photo by Al Camp


Tonasket's Rycki Cruz, No. 14, dislodges ball from Manson's Joe Strecker. At left is Tonasket's Jesse Ramon, No. 43.

By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, October 3, 2017

TONASKET — No. 10 (from Tacoma’s News Tribune) Manson broke open a close game with a late score in a 14-3 win over Tonasket on Friday....

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment