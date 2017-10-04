820 (2017-259, Oct. 4, 11) REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

(2017-259, Oct. 4, 11) REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
Housing Coalition for Okanogan County, led by Okanogan County Community Action Council, is requesting proposals from housing assistance providers in Okanogan County to best utilize funds available through Okanogan County's share of funds derived from legislation known as the HB2163 and HB2060...
