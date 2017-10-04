Diamond Creek Fire dying down

— The Diamond Creek Fire isn’t yet out, but it’s dying down.

“The potential for significant perimeter growth is limited,” fire officials said Wednesday, Oct. 4.

The blaze, which burned more than 127,000 acres in the United States and Canada, was reported July 23. The cause is under investigation.

An infrared flight the night of Oct. 3 showed very little fire growth and only small pockets of scattered heat. Firefighters continue to monitor fire activity.

Suppression repair of the contingency line south of the fire area is ongoing. Local resource advisers continue to identify suppression repair needs and evaluate work as it is completed, fire officials said.

A burned area emergency response team, with local emergency management, forest hydrologists, soil scientists and others, is assessing the potential for future flooding or debris flows on public lands affected by the fire. That team will identify areas of concern and provide recommendations for mitigation.

Some road and trail closures remain in place.