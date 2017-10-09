0

Fall weather means snow

Winter storms and bad weather are a factor in nearly half a million crashes and more than two thousand road deaths every winter, according to research by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

Photo by Brock Hires


Winter storms and bad weather are a factor in nearly half a million crashes and more than two thousand road deaths every winter, according to research by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

The Chronicle

As of Monday, October 9, 2017

OLYMPIA — Fall has arrived, and snow has already arrived on some of our mountain passes.

Winter storms and bad weather are a factor in nearly half a million crashes and more than two thousand road deaths every winter, according to research by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment