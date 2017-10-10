Economic development, public facility projects sought

OMAK — The Economic Alliance infrastructure committee is accepting applications for the 0.09 prioritization process for economic development/public facility projects within Okanogan County.
The public facilities fund, fed by the 0.09 sales and use tax rebate, is allocated for rural communities. Eligible entities are limited to incorporated cities and tribes within Okanogan County.
The Economic Alliance coordinates the application and review process, and provides the Okanogan County commissioners with a single, prioritized master list of economic and community development projects.
The application is available to download from the Economic Alliance website at www.economic-alliance.com/resources/.
More information is available from the alliance, 509-826-5107.
More like this story
- 800 (2014-659 Dec. 17) PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held by the Okanogan County Commissioners on Tuesday, December 23 at 4:00 p.m. in the commissioners h
- 820 (2015-608 Nov. 18) PUBLIC NOTICE FEMA 4243-DR-WA
- 800 (2016-206 May 18) Public Hearing CDBG Housing Rehab
- 820 (2015-426 Aug. 12, 19) Town of Twisp Request for Statement of Qualifications
- 820 (2015-426 Aug. 12, 19) Town of Twisp Request for Statement of Qualifications
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment