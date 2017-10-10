Economic development, public facility projects sought

— The Economic Alliance infrastructure committee is accepting applications for the 0.09 prioritization process for economic development/public facility projects within Okanogan County.

The public facilities fund, fed by the 0.09 sales and use tax rebate, is allocated for rural communities. Eligible entities are limited to incorporated cities and tribes within Okanogan County.

The Economic Alliance coordinates the application and review process, and provides the Okanogan County commissioners with a single, prioritized master list of economic and community development projects.

The application is available to download from the Economic Alliance website at www.economic-alliance.com/resources/.

More information is available from the alliance, 509-826-5107.