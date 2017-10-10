Omak buys generator to operate sewer system during power outages

OMAK — The city council has decided to buy a used portable generator from Washington Tractor, Okanogan, to allow the city to operate sewer lift stations during a power failure.
The generator would cost around $30,000...
