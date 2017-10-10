Sexually transmitted disease rates continue to rise

OLYMPIA – The state Department of Health has released its 2016 STD data, and rising rates of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis have prompted health officials to encourage sexually active individuals to get tested and treated.
According to the statewide data, there were 31,193 reported cases of chlamydia in 2016 compared to 28,748 in 2015...
Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!
- • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
- • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
- • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment