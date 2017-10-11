Omak students stage 'Beauty and the Beast'

OMAK — A student production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” is set for a two-weekend run in mid-November.
The Pioneer Players, the Omak Middle/High School drama club, will perform the musical at 7 p...
OMAK — A student production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” is set for a two-weekend run in mid-November.
The Pioneer Players, the Omak Middle/High School drama club, will perform the musical at 7 p...
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment