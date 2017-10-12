0

Health officials investigate local West Nile Virus case

By Brock Hires

As of Thursday, October 12, 2017

OKANOGAN - Okanogan County Public Health is investigating a suspected case of West Nile Virus in an Okanogan County resident.

Confirmatory testing is being conducted, and if testing confirms WNV, this information will be posted on the Washington State Department of Health website at doh...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment