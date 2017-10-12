0

North Cascades Highway remains open

Snow blankets the trees beside Highway 20, the North Cascades Highway, at Washington Pass on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Photo by Dee Camp


Snow blankets the trees beside Highway 20, the North Cascades Highway, at Washington Pass on Saturday, Oct. 7.

As of Thursday, October 12, 2017

MAZAMA — Highway 20, the North Cascades Highway over Rainy and Washington passes, is open to all vehicles, but conditions can change quickly.

The state Department of Transportation warns motorists to be prepared for winter driving conditions and the weather before leaving...

