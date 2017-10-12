North Cascades Highway remains open

Photo by Dee Camp
Snow blankets the trees beside Highway 20, the North Cascades Highway, at Washington Pass on Saturday, Oct. 7.
MAZAMA — Highway 20, the North Cascades Highway over Rainy and Washington passes, is open to all vehicles, but conditions can change quickly.
The state Department of Transportation warns motorists to be prepared for winter driving conditions and the weather before leaving...
