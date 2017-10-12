North Valley seeks CNA applicants

TONASKET - North Valley Hospital is accepting applications for the district's free certified nursing assistant class series.
The next class beings Nov...
More like this story
- 820 (2015-592 Nov. 4, 11) PUBLIC HOSPITAL DISTRICT NO. 4, OKANOGAN COUNTY, WASHINGTON
- 820 (2015-592 Nov. 4, 11) PUBLIC HOSPITAL DISTRICT NO. 4, OKANOGAN COUNTY, WASHINGTON
- 820 (2016-430 Nov. 2, 9) PUBLIC HOSPITAL DISTRICT NO. 4, OKANOGAN COUNTY, WASHINGTON
- 820 (2016-430 Nov. 2, 9) PUBLIC HOSPITAL DISTRICT NO. 4, OKANOGAN COUNTY, WASHINGTON
- 820 (2015-245 May 13, 20) OKANOGAN COUNTY PUBLIC HOSPITAL DISTRICT NO. 4 (D/B/A/ North Valley Hospital), NOTICE OF VACANCY
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment