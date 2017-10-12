North Valley Extended Care will get wireless Internet

TONASKET - North Valley Extended Care nursing home residents will soon take a leap into the 21st century, as North Valley Hospital commissioners approved to spend $6,378 to install wireless Internet for residents and employees of the facility.

“Residents now can actually see their grandkids and Skype them and talk to them, and if they can’t come to visit, their relatives, they actually look forward to that,” CEO Ken Archer said during the Thursday, Oct...