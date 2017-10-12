Omak chamber wants to replace holiday decorations

— Omak Chamber of Commerce is trying to raise $20,000 to replace holiday decorations that hang from downtown street lights.

“We need your help to replace our candy cane holiday street lights in downtown Omak,” said chamber President Maria Lassila. “They have been through over 20 years’ worth of holiday celebrations and are showing their age.”

The chamber has ordered a dozen new lights “with a flair that is uniquely Omak,” she said. Six feature a cowboy boot design and six a cowboy hat design. They will be installed for the upcoming holiday season.

“These 12 new lights will cost $10,300, including sales tax and shipping, which we can cover out of our current funds,” she said.

In turn, the chamber is retiring 20 candy cane-design lights.

The group wants to order more boots and hats, but financial help is needed. Each boot costs $715 and each hat is $800, plus tax and shopping. The goal is to purchase another two dozen lights.

“Adding these new lights fits one of Omak Chamber of Commerce's goals of bringing people to the Omak area for shopping and fun. These lights are fun and memorable for those visiting and living in Omak,” she said.

The group has started a GoFundMe campaign for contributions. Photos of the new ornaments are posted at www.gofundme.com/omak-holiday-street-lights. Contributions also may be made directly to the chamber.