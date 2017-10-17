0

Ashworth pitches in Arizona Fall Classic

Conner Ashworth warms up at Seattle Mariners complex in Peoria, Ariz.

By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, October 17, 2017

PEORIA, Ariz., — Okanogan High School sophomore Conner Ashworth is back in school after playing baseball Oct. 5-8 for Baseball Northwest Team Orange at the Arizona Fall Classic at the Seattle Mariners’ spring training complex...

