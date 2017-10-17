Hunters do well in hunting season openers

SUBMITTED PHOTO
Shaunna Best took this bighorn sheep at Hells Gate Game Reserve after her name was drawn to hunt the area on the Colville Indian Reservation. To bag the sheep, she and Bruce Marcellay approached on their hands and knees from 200 yards to 50 yards up wind. “With the help of a stiff wind, the rams were totally unaware of our presence,” Marcellay said.
