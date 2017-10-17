Ranger district proposes renewing special use permits

— The Methow Valley Ranger District is proposing renewal for several special use permits in 2018.

The permits would be to provide expertise, training and access to non-wilderness activities on national forest lands, including hiking, biking, canoeing, sleigh rides, horseback rides, skiing - including Nordic, heli-skiing and Sno-cat-assisted skiing, snowmobiling, shuttle services, rock and alpine climbing, hut accommodations, avalanche training and backpacking...