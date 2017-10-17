0

Sweet pickleball results for Omak tournament

The Top 3 women's doubles teams receive medals at the inaugural North Cascades Fall Pickleball Classic that was competed Oct. 14-15 at North Cascades Athletic Club in Omak. The teams with medals included Kelly Olson and Jenny Pierce (silver), Karen Rogers and Judy Spence of Wenatchee (gold) and Kellie Davies and Kim Kleckner of Omak (bronze).

Photo by Al Camp


The Chronicle

As of Tuesday, October 17, 2017

OMAK — Several entries from Okanogan earned medals at the inaugural North Cascades Fall Pickleball Classic on Oct. 14-15 at North Cascades Athletic Club....

