Sweet pickleball results for Omak tournament

Photo by Al Camp
The Top 3 women's doubles teams receive medals at the inaugural North Cascades Fall Pickleball Classic that was competed Oct. 14-15 at North Cascades Athletic Club in Omak. The teams with medals included Kelly Olson and Jenny Pierce (silver), Karen Rogers and Judy Spence of Wenatchee (gold) and Kellie Davies and Kim Kleckner of Omak (bronze).
OMAK — Several entries from Okanogan earned medals at the inaugural North Cascades Fall Pickleball Classic on Oct. 14-15 at North Cascades Athletic Club....
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment