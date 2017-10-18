Police warn of IRS scam involving Omak phone number

OMAK — People should be on alert for a new scam wanting people to believe the caller is from the IRS.
“There is a new wave of IRS scam calls and one of the calls is identified as coming from 509-740-0279,” said Omak Police Chief Jeff Koplin...
