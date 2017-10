— A story in the Oct. 18 print edition of The Chronicle says the first Okanogan Valley Orchestra and Chorus concert will be this Sunday. That is not correct.

The concert will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, in the Omak Performing Arts Center, 14 S. Cedar St. A preview story about the concert is elsewhere on this website.

All concerts this season will be on Saturdays.