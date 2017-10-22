Okanogan soccer blanks Omak, 6-0, on senior night

Photo by Al Camp
Wendy Huizer (19) works the ball with teammate Giselle Arciniega (13) following. Okanogan players are Mya Moses, left, and Jasmine Yusi follow the play Oct. 17 at The Plex in Okanogan.
OKANOGAN — Okanogan seniors led the way to a 6-0 win over Omak in a Caribou Trail League soccer match Tuesday.
Seniors scoring were Rachelle Hamilton with two goals, and Jillyan Taylor and Josie Lawson with a goal each...
