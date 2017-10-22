0

Okanogan soccer blanks Omak, 6-0, on senior night

Wendy Huizer (19) works the ball with teammate Giselle Arciniega (13) following. Okanogan players are Mya Moses, left, and Jasmine Yusi follow the play Oct. 17 at The Plex in Okanogan.

Photo by Al Camp


Wendy Huizer (19) works the ball with teammate Giselle Arciniega (13) following. Okanogan players are Mya Moses, left, and Jasmine Yusi follow the play Oct. 17 at The Plex in Okanogan.

By Al Camp

As of Sunday, October 22, 2017

OKANOGAN — Okanogan seniors led the way to a 6-0 win over Omak in a Caribou Trail League soccer match Tuesday.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Alexandria Perez (12) controls the ball with teammate Vanessa Cardenas (9) following. At left is Rhumor Perry (5) of Omak.

Seniors scoring were Rachelle Hamilton with two goals, and Jillyan Taylor and Josie Lawson with a goal each...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment