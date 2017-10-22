0

VIEW FROM THE SIDELINES: Sports collecting can be fun

By Al Camp

As of Sunday, October 22, 2017

OMAK — To paraphrase Andy Rooney, did you ever wonder why someone would collect basketball shoes?

photo

Basketball leather shoe

photo

Or anything else sports related?

The shoes that got me thinking were Air Jordan 22, basketball leather/game shoes.

Why would someone collect such a shoe, covered with the bumpy leather found on the outside of a basketball?

And then to say the shoe was modeled on the F-22 Raptor Strike Fighter...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment