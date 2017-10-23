Heavy snow closes North Cascades Highway

— Highway 20, the North Cascades Highway, is closed because of heavy snow accumulation, multiple snow slides and avalanche danger.

The highway is closed from milepost 134, near Diablo, to milepost 171, eight miles west of Mazama. Closure came Sunday morning, Oct. 22.

There is no detour available and motorists traveling across the Cascade Mountains should choose an alternate route, said the state Department of Transportations.

Conditions will be reevaluated Tuesday morning, Oct. 24th.