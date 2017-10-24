VIEW FROM THE SIDELINES: Methow Valley's Dickinson earns spot on U.S. biathlon team

WINTHROP — Kelsey Dickinson of Winthrop earned a spot on the U.S. biathlon team (skiing and marksman-ship) for the IBU World Cup after qualifying earlier this month in Vermont...
