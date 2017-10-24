810 (2017-284 Oct. 25) NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

(2017-284 Oct. 25)
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the preliminary budget and property tax levy for 2018 has been filed with the City Clerk’s Office and a public hearing will be held Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at 6:00 p...
