810 2017-285 Oct. 25) PUBLIC NOTICE

As of Tuesday, October 24, 2017

The City Council of the City of Brewster, Washington will hold a public hearing on November 8, 2017 at 6:00 pm at City Hall 105 South 3rd Street, Brewster, WA, to consider whether the Council should take action to adopt an Ordinance approving an Amended and Restated Development and Pre-annexation and Sewer and Water Extension Agreement with Mac and Cass Partnership, LP, applicable to property commonly known as H2A Farm Working Housing at 1115 West Indian Avenue in the City of Brewster Urban Growth Area...

