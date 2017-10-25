North Cascades Highway reopens

— Highway 20, the North Cascades Highway, has reopened to traffic as of 9:58 a.m. today, Oct. 25.

The state’s northernmost route through the Cascades was closed Sunday morning, Oct. 22, because of heavy snow accumulation, multiple snow slides and avalanche danger.

Crews reassessed the highway yesterday.

The state Department of Transportation cautions drivers to be aware that conditions can change quickly on the route between the Methow and Skagit valleys, and that weather reports should be checked before setting out.