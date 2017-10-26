Workshop focuses on bus transportation, job opportunities

— A “Strategies for Success” workshop will be at noon Friday, Oct. 27, and will involve WorkSource, TranGO and the Home Depot.

People interested in learning about the job opportunities and strategies, and the bus service can meet at the WorkSource employment office, 126 S. Main St. A free bus ride to Home Depot will be included.

The event is designed to let job seekers know about the bus service and how it can be used to get to work, and about job opportunities at local businesses, according to WorkSource. TranGO normally charges for rides.