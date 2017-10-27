Okanogan wins Backyad Brawl, 41-7, over Omak

Photo by Al Camp
Julian Cates of Okanogan leaves behind Omak tacklers en route to the eight-yard line that set up a score by Martin Grooms in a 41-7 win over the Pioneers on Oct. 26.
OMAK — Okanogan cruised to a 41-7 win over Omak in the annual Backyard Brawl on Thursday.
The Bulldogs led 21-0 after the first quarter on touchdown runs by Martin Grooms (8-80) from 18 yards and Julian Cates (24-190) on runs of four- and one-yard...
