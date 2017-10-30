Former NVH employee receives $50K severance package

Photo by Brock Hires
North Valley Hospital
TONASKET — A former North Valley Hospital employee is receiving a severance package for more than $50,000 after he was apparently discharged of employment from the district earlier this year.
According to public records provided to The Chronicle last week, former Charge Master Patrick Plumb, will receive $46,260 in payment along with $5,338 for accrued paid time off...
